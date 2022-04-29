Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issued By William Blair

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,035,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

