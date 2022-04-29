Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for 3M Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

MMM opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

