Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

