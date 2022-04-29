Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

NYSE COF opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

