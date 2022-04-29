Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.59 on Friday. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 351,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

