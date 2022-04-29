Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Lowered by Analyst

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
