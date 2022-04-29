Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

