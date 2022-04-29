Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYCB opened at $9.59 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.