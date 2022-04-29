Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.20. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

