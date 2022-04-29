Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

