Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.46.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

