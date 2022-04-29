Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Raised by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.46.

Visa stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.91. The company has a market cap of $422.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

