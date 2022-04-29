Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE INSW opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 561,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in International Seaways by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 11.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.