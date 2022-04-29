Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Issued By Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$35.28 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$33.33 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

