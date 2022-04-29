Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.