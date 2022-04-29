Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.