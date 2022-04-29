Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ardmore Shipping Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

ASC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

