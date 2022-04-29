Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average is $310.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.