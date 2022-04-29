Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $37.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $38.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,075.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,641.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,770.87. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

