Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreased by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.95 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

