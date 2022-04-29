Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreased by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

LVS stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 322,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,323 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

