Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

