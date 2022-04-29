Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

STNG opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

