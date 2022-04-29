Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

