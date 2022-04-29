Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

TNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.