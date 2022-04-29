Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WH. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.