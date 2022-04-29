QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.
Shares of QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.