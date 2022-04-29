QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.