Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.92.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.81. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

