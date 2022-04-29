Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

QIPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million and a PE ratio of -14.28. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

