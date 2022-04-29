Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

