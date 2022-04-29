Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

