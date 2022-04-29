Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

