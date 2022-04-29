Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of -0.93.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

