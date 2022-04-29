Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

TECK stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.