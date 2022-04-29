Raymond James Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.