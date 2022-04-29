Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Fortis has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.