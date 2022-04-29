RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $16.50

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of RCMT opened at $17.03 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.71.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.