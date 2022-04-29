RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 53.58%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

