Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.95 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
