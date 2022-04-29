Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.95 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

