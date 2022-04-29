Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE O opened at $72.71 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

