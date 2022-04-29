Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Installed Building Products (IBP)

Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/27/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
- 4/20/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
- 4/13/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
- 4/12/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
- 3/21/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.
- 3/18/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
- 3/2/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
- 2/28/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $135.00.
Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $82.45. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.