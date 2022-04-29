Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Installed Building Products (IBP)

Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. "

4/20/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

2/28/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $82.45. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

