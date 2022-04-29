Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

4/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $152.00 to $137.00.

4/27/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $134.00.

4/16/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

3/1/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,531 shares of company stock worth $26,097,538. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

