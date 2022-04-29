Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

4/15/2022 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

4/8/2022 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00.

3/30/2022 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. 1,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,463. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

