Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

4/25/2022 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

4/18/2022 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $975.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ASML is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $930.00 price target on the stock.

ASML opened at $590.54 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.83 and its 200-day moving average is $716.46. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

