Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 29,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

