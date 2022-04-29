Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

