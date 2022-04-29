Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Up 154.9% in April

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

