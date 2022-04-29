Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Up 154.9% in April

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Reliability (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliability (RLBY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.