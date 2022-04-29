Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $19.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $204.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

