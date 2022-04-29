Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $9.00-$9.10 EPS.

NYSE:RS opened at $199.13 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

