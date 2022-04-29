Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $226.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.75.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.